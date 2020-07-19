China to respond to British sanctions ‘resolutely’

epa08547549 Commercial buildings sit in Wanchai district in Hong Kong, China, 15 July 2020. According to a recent report Hong Kong is caught in the middle of ongoing China-US disputes and will suffer in the short-term from the new National Security Law. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Reading Time: < 1 minute

China will respond resolutely to any attempt by Britain to sanction Chinese officials following the imposition of a security law in Hong Kong, its ambassador in London said on Sunday.

“If UK government goes that far to impose sanctions on any individual in China, China will certainly make a resolute response to it,” Liu Xiaoming told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“You’ve seen what happens in the United States, they sanction Chinese officials, we sanction their senators, their officials – I do not want to see this tit-for-tat happen in… China-UK relations.”

Reuters

