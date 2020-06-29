China says will put visa restrictions on U.S individuals over Hong Kong

Police clear a street during a silent march against the national security law in Hong Kong, China, 28 June 2020. China's top legislative body is set to pass a legislation for Hong Kong aiming to prevent, stop and punish acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

China’s foreign ministry said on Monday it will impose visa restrictions on U.S. individuals with egregious conduct related to Hong Kong, after Washington announced visa restrictions on some Chinese officials over the city.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a briefing that China is urging the United States to stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and warned that China will react with strong countermeasures if the United States continues with its actions.

Via Reuters

