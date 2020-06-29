China says will put visa restrictions on U.S individuals over Hong Kong
Reading Time: < 1 minute
China’s foreign ministry said on Monday it will impose visa restrictions on U.S. individuals with egregious conduct related to Hong Kong, after Washington announced visa restrictions on some Chinese officials over the city.
Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a briefing that China is urging the United States to stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and warned that China will react with strong countermeasures if the United States continues with its actions.
Via Reuters
