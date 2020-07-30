China says UK has poisoned relations, some want new Cold War

30th July 2020

File photo EPA-EFE/CHRIS RATCLIFFE / POOL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

China blamed the United Kingdom on Thursday for deteriorating ties after Prime Minister Boris Johnson slapped a 5G ban on Huawei, accusing London of poisoning the relationship by meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs.

“These actions have seriously poisoned the atmosphere of China-UK relationship,” China’s ambassador to London Liu Xiaoming told reporters.

“Some British politicians cling to the Cold War mentality… They play up the so-called China threat, see China as a hostile state, threaten a complete decoupling from China and even clamour for a new Cold War against China,” he said.

China’s ambassador to London bluntly warned the United Kingdom on Thursday that it had no future if it tried to decouple from the Communist state.

“It is hard to image a ‘Global Britain’ that bypasses or excludes China, decoupling from China means decoupling from opportunities, decoupling from growth and decoupling from the future,” China’s ambassador to London Liu Xiaoming told reporters.

He said the United Kingdom would “pay the price” if it wanted to treat China as a hostile state.

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Morocco plans $12.8 bln stimulus to aid recovery from COVID-19 crisis

30th July 2020

France’s crisis recovery may be better than expected

30th July 2020

Italy June unemployment rate rises to 8.8% as 46,000 jobs are lost

30th July 2020

Malta: Malta with least number of unemployed persons in EU

30th July 2020

Malta: EU warns of risk of syringe shortages for possible COVID-19 vaccine

30th July 2020

Malta: September sessions still scheduled, all present must prevent transmission of COVID-19, MATSEC say

30th July 2020

Malta: Nurses, pharmacists join doctors in industrial action threat over mass events

30th July 2020

Malta: 28 new cases of COVID-19, 19 are migrants

30th July 2020

Malta: Saviour Gaffarena killed by gunshots in Mqabba, his cousin wounded – four people arrested

30th July 2020

Polls show New Zealand’s Ardern on track to win Sept election

30th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: