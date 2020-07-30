China says UK has poisoned relations, some want new Cold War

Reading Time: < 1 minute

China blamed the United Kingdom on Thursday for deteriorating ties after Prime Minister Boris Johnson slapped a 5G ban on Huawei, accusing London of poisoning the relationship by meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs.

“These actions have seriously poisoned the atmosphere of China-UK relationship,” China’s ambassador to London Liu Xiaoming told reporters.

“Some British politicians cling to the Cold War mentality… They play up the so-called China threat, see China as a hostile state, threaten a complete decoupling from China and even clamour for a new Cold War against China,” he said.

China’s ambassador to London bluntly warned the United Kingdom on Thursday that it had no future if it tried to decouple from the Communist state.

“It is hard to image a ‘Global Britain’ that bypasses or excludes China, decoupling from China means decoupling from opportunities, decoupling from growth and decoupling from the future,” China’s ambassador to London Liu Xiaoming told reporters.

He said the United Kingdom would “pay the price” if it wanted to treat China as a hostile state.

