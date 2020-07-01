Wed. Jul 1st, 2020

China reports three new coronavirus cases

1st July 2020

A man wearing a protective face mask walks in Beijing, China. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

China on Wednesday reported three new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 30, down from 19 a day earlier, the health authority said.

All the new infections were in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The capital city reported seven new infections for June 29. There were no new deaths.

Mainland China also reported three new asymptomatic patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 but showed no clinical symptoms such as a fever, down from four a day earlier.

As of June 30, mainland China had a total of 83,534 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,634.

Via Reuters

