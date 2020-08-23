Preloader
China, Coronavirus

China reports 7th day without local transmission

China reported 12 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for Aug. 22, down from 22 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday.

All 12 new infections were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, marking the seventh straight day with no new locally transmitted infections.

China reported 15 new asymptomatic patients, down from 34 a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 84,951 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

By Corporate Dispatch

