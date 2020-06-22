Mon. Jun 22nd, 2020

China reports 18 new coronavirus cases, 9 in Beijing

22nd June 2020

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks in the central business district (CBD), in Beijing, China. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Reading Time: < 1 minute

China reported 18 new coronavirus cases for June 21, 9 of which were in the capital Beijing, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

This compared with 26 confirmed cases a day earlier, 22 of which were in Beijing. Local authorities are restricting movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus from spreading following a series of local infections.

Another seven asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, those who are infected but show no symptoms, were reported as of June 21 compared with six a day earlier. China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.

Via Reuters

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: