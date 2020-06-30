China registers 19 new cases of coronavirus as WHO experts fly in to investigate causes of outbreak

epa08230263 A pregnant woman wearing a face mask walks on the street in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, 20 February 2020. Manufacturing supply in China struggles due the Covid-19 outbreak, according to media reports. Shortages of suppliers, logistics networks and workers created difficulties and delays for factories that are trying to reopen. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

China has registered 19 new cases of coronavirus on the mainland, seven more than the day before. Of these new cases, seven were identified in the capital city Beijing, where a fresh outbreak has emerged in recent weeks, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

Mainland China has so far confirmed a total of 83,531 cases of COVID-19. The country’s reported death toll currently stands at 4,634.

The country has been carrying out mass coronavirus testing after the first case in the latest outbreak emerged on June 11. The case was linked to a large wholesale food market, though the World Health Organisation still wants to investigate the outbreak further to determine the exact cause behind the proliferation of the virus.

The UN health agency has been pressing China since early May to invite in its experts to help investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus. “Knowing the source of the virus is very, very important,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual briefing.

According to CCTV, the national broadcaster, the State Post Bureau, which manages the country’s postal service, said that 104,807 workers at major delivery firms in the city have been tested for COVID-19 and thus far no positive results have been found.

