China committed with 11 other countries to smoothen supply chain despite covid-19

A man wearing a protective face mask sits outside of a drug store in Beijing, China. According to media reports, the Chinese government has been promoting traditional medicine as treatment for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic even though there is no evidence for its effectiveness. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

China says it is committed with 11 other countries to ensuring well functioning supply chains despite the pandemic, according to a statement from the Commerce Ministry on Thursday.

“We are committed to working with all like-minded countries to ensure that trade continues to flow unimpeded, and that critical infrastructure such as our air and seaports remain open to support the viability and integrity of supply chains globally,” it said in the statement.

China on Thursday reported three new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 1, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority said.

Two of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while the capital city of Beijing reported one new case. There were no new deaths.

China also reported two new asymptomatic patients, down from three a day earlier.

As of July 1, mainland China had a total of 83,537 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.

China’s death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,634.

