Chile trains police dogs to detect COVID-19 patients

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Canine training official from the Chilean Carabineros shows a dog trained to detect covid-19, during a demonstration to the press, in Santiago, Chile.

Thanks to their fine sense of smell, dogs are used throughout the world to detect drugs, money or explosives, capabilities that in Chile are now trying to apply to the detection of the coronavirus through a canine brigade that can differentiate due to the smell of patients with COVID-19 and healthy people.

An innovative measure devised in France but that they are also already developing in the United Kingdom, Finland and the United Arab Emirates and that has crossed half the world to try to put it into practice with four Carabineros (Chilean Police) dogs.

Via EPA-EFE/ELVIS GONZALES



