Chelsea edge Palace in London derby thriller

epa08533178 Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian (L) bumps fists with Crystal Palace's English manager Roy Hodgson (R) at the end of the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea after the English Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea in London, Britain, 07 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Justin Setterfield/NMC/Pool EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chelsea maintained their charge on a Champions League place with an important victory at Crystal Palace in an exciting derby. The Blues were comfortably in control within the first half hour with strikes by Giroud and Pulisic.

After Wilfried Zaha pulled one back for the Eagles on the 34th minute mark, Tammy Abraham seemed to have all but secured the game for Chelsea on the 71st minute. However, it took just 60 seconds for Palace to get another goal back, courtesy of Christian Benteke.

Manager Frank Lampard was relieved to see Chelsea withstand Palace’s attempts and secure three crucial points in this final phase of the season.

This win sees the London club overtake Leicester City in third place after the Foxes dropped two points in a 1-1 draw at the Emirates against Arsenal.

The third match played yesterday saw Watford secure three vital points in their bid for survival after defeating Norwich 2-1. For the Canaries, their relegation to the Championhip at this point looks unavoidable.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related