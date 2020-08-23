Chef Mark Delia – Malta’s professional flavour in Sevilla’s Europa League victory

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mark Delia, a Maltese-born cook and adopted Sevilla fan, is the head chef of Grupo Robles’ in Seville Robles Restaureantes is often seen as a gastronomic reference in the Andalusian capital and its province. Since 1954, Robles has not stopped growing and evolving, firmly betting on the Andalusian gastronomic tradition, its site says.

Delia has made a name for himself thanks to his commitment and passion for the profression, Spain and in particular Sevilla. He joined the chain following completing his professional studies at the Institute of Tourism studies in Malta.

For fifteen years, he is responsible for treating the food of the footballers and all the staff of Futbol Club Sevilla well.

He has been accompanying the Europa League winners for more than a decade in all their matches, taking care of an important aspect of the development and needs of the players.

Friday was no exception when Sevilla travelled to Cologne to play they final against Italy’s Internazionale.

The match ended 3 – 2 for the Spanish team.

The match marked Ever Banega’s final outing for Sevilla, with the Argentine now set to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al Shabab.

The 32-year-old played an integral role for the Spanish club throughout the tournament.

Banega expressed his gratitude towards Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui after the final whistle, telling reporters: “It’s time to say goodbye as I deserve.

“I want to thank Lopetegui. I recovered my best level with him. I remember when I lowered the level a bit, he left me out of the team and showed me that without work you can’t get anything”

