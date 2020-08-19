Chariots Of Fire and Star Trek actor Ben Cross dies aged 72

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Ben Cross, best known for his starring role in Chariots Of Fire, has died at the age of 72 following a short illness.

The actor was well-known for his portrayal of British Olympic athlete Harold Abrahams in the 1981 film, which won four Oscars including best picture.

A statement from his representatives said: “Ben passed away suddenly today following a short illness.

“He had just finished shooting The Devil’s Light for Lionsgate and later this year will be seen in Last Letter From Your Lover in a leading role.”

A post on his Facebook page, which claims to be written by his daughter Lauren, said Cross experienced a “rapid decline” in the last week.

Chariots of Fire star Ben Cross dies after short illnesshttps://t.co/dUrLOdBrlg pic.twitter.com/bnR688kTI3 — Gary Hopkins (@GRHOP1) August 19, 2020

Cross was born Harry Bernard Cross in London to a working class Catholic family.

Cross played athlete Abrahams, with the late Sir Ian Holm nominated for an Oscar as best supporting actor in his role as coach Sam Mussabini in the film Chariots of Fire based on the true story of two British men racing for Olympic gold in 1924.

In the intervening years, he appeared as Malagant in 1995’s First Knight and Sarek in the 2009 Star Trek reboot.

Shortly before his death he finished filming the horror feature The Devil’s Light for Lionsgate.

Cross is survived by his wife, Deyana Boneva Cross and two children, Lauren and Theo

Read more via MSN News

Like this: Like Loading...