Chairman of Ireland’s Tourism Authority resigns for going on holiday in Italy

The chairman of Ireland’s tourism authority, former Ryanair Chief Operating Officer Michael Cawley, resigned on Saturday after going on holiday to Italy, contrary to government advice to avoid non-essential travel abroad.

Cawley, a Ryanair director who also served as finance chief and deputy CEO at the airline, faced calls from opposition parties to quit after he confirmed to the Irish Independent newspaper on Saturday that he was holidaying in Italy.

Cawley is the first senior official in Ireland to resign for flouting coronavirus guidance. Scotland’s chief medical officer resigned in April after she ignored her own advice to stay at home during its COVID-19 lockdown.

