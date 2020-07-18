Ceremony to mark the 45th anniversary of Apollo-Soyuz docking

Visitors tour an exhibition during a ceremony to mark the 45th anniversary of the docking of a US Apollo space module with a Soviet Soyuz space capsule, at the Museum of Cosmonautics in Moscow, Russia. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A series of photos during a ceremony to mark the 45th anniversary of the docking of a US Apollo space module with a Soviet Soyuz space capsule, at the Museum of Cosmonautics in Moscow, Russia, that was held on Friday 17 July 2020.

The Apollo-Soyuz Test Project, the first joint space mission of the United States and the Soviet Union, was committed in July 1975.

The Soyuz and the Apollo spacecrafts were launched on 15 July 1975 and docked successfully on 17 July 1975.

Via EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

