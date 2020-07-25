Catalonia orders closure of nightclubs amid fears of second wave in Spain

A woman pushes a wheelchair in downtown in Barcelona, Spain. Catalonia has experienced a rise of new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. EPA-EFE/Quique García

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Catalonia has ordered the closure of nightclubs across the region amid fears of a second wave in Spain, The Telegraph and BBC report.

Fresh restrictions are imposed for at least 15 days, with opening hours reduced for gambling halls, casinos and bingo halls.

Areas with the highest number of Covid-19 infections in recent days will also see opening hours cut for restaurants, bars and terraces.

Spain recorded 2,255 new cases of the virus on Friday compared to a daily average of just 132 in June.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related