Cases of coronavirus in Austria surpass thousand threshold

For the first time since May 19, the cases of coronavirus in Austria have returned to above a thousand threshold.

There are 1,012 ‘active’ cases (+85 more than Sunday). In June there were fewer than 400 infected persons registered in the country.

Austria has been hit hard in these last days by outbreaks in three slaughterhouses in Upper Austria were 23 outbreaks of employees and their family members were registered.

