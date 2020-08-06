Cases of coronavirus continue to increase sharply in Italy

6th August 2020

The bus station of Tiburtina railway station in Rome, Italy. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

The health ministry said Wednesday that Italy has registered 384 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

That is a big rise with respect to the 190 new cases reported on Tuesday.

Only one region did not register any new cases, Valle d’Aosta.

The ministry said 10 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, twice as many as on Tuesday.

Italy’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 35,181.

The number of people currently positive for COVID-19 here is 12,646 (up 164 on Tuesday).

So far 200,976 people have recovered (up 210).

The total number of registered cases in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is 248,803.

