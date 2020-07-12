Cases of child malnutrition in England double in last six months

Homemade pizzas made by Pandemic Pizza at a homeless food stall in Trafalgar Square in London, Britain. Pandemic Pizza was conceived by three teenagers, Alfie Fletcher,19, his sister Amber Fletcher, 17 and friend Alegra Ragione, 19, who decided to offer free homemade Neapolitan pizza to London's homeless population and frontline key workers. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

In Britain almost 2,500 children have been admitted to hospital with malnutrition in the first six months of the year – double the number over the same period last year – prompting fresh concern that families are struggling to afford to feed themselves and that the pandemic has intensified the problem.

Freedom of information responses from almost 50 trusts in England, representing 150 hospitals, show that more than 11,500 children have been admitted to hospital with malnutrition since 2015.

Almost 1,000 under-16s with malnutrition were admitted as inpatients to Cambridge University hospitals NHS foundation trust alone, suggesting the affluent city has wide disparities in wealth.

