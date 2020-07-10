Carnival’s AIDA Cruises to set sail in August after long hiatus

The flagship of Aida Cruises, German cruise liner, Aida Prima, sails out of the Harbour in Hamburg, Germany. EPA/LUKAS SCHULZE

Carnival Corp’s AIDA Cruises announced it would resume sailing operations in August, months after cruise operators were forced to pause voyages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Germany-based cruise line said it has introduced a variety of coronavirus preventive measures to complement existing health and hygiene standards, as it restarts operations.

Cruise operators have suspended most of their operations since March as the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak has forced several countries to mandate lockdowns and travel restrictions.

Earlier this week, rivals Royal Caribbean Group and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd had announced a joint task force to help develop safety standards for restarting their businesses during the pandemic.

