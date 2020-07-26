Car drives into a group of people at Bahnhof Zoo in Berlin

A damaged black Mercedes SUV stands in front of the 'Bahnhof Zoologischer Garten' train station after an accident at the Hardenbergplatz square in the Western city center in Berlin, German, 26 July 2020. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

A damaged black Mercedes SUV stands in front of the ‘Bahnhof Zoologischer Garten’ train station after an accident at the Hardenbergplatz square in the Western city center in Berlin, German, 26 July 2020.

According to the police, a car drove into group of people in the early morning. Seven people are injured including the car driver, who is under arrest now.

Authorities said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and that there is no indication of political or religious motivation.

Via EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON



