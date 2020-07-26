Car drives into a group of people at Bahnhof Zoo in Berlin

26th July 2020

A damaged black Mercedes SUV stands in front of the 'Bahnhof Zoologischer Garten' train station after an accident at the Hardenbergplatz square in the Western city center in Berlin, German, 26 July 2020. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A damaged black Mercedes SUV stands in front of the ‘Bahnhof Zoologischer Garten’ train station after an accident at the Hardenbergplatz square in the Western city center in Berlin, German, 26 July 2020.

According to the police, a car drove into group of people in the early morning. Seven people are injured including the car driver, who is under arrest now.

Authorities said an investigation into the incident is ongoing and that there is no indication of political or religious motivation.

Car plows in a group of people at Bahnhof Zoo in Berlin
EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON
Car plows in a group of people at Bahnhof Zoo in Berlin
Police investigate a damaged black Mercedes SUV in front of the ‘Bahnhof Zoologischer Garten’ train station after an accident at the Hardenbergplatz square in the Western city center in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

 

Car plows in a group of people at Bahnhof Zoo in Berlin
Police officers investigate the crime scene in front of the ‘Bahnhof Zoologischer Garten’ train station after an accident at the Hardenbergplatz square in the Western city center in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

 

 

 

Via EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Tags:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: