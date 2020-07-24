Car accidents in Italy fall to 10-yr low

Photo by Aleksandr Neplokhov on Pexels.com

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The number of road accidents in Italy fell to a 10-year low last year, ISTAT announced.

There were 172,183 accidents in which people were hurt or killed last year, the stats agency said.

This was 0.2% down on 2018, it said.

There were 3,173 fatalities, a fall of 4.8%, and 241,384 people injured (-0.6%).

ISTAT also said that Italy’s mobility rate fell 62% during the coronavirus lockdown.

Read more via ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...

Related