Car accidents in Italy fall to 10-yr low
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The number of road accidents in Italy fell to a 10-year low last year, ISTAT announced.
There were 172,183 accidents in which people were hurt or killed last year, the stats agency said.
This was 0.2% down on 2018, it said.
There were 3,173 fatalities, a fall of 4.8%, and 241,384 people injured (-0.6%).
ISTAT also said that Italy’s mobility rate fell 62% during the coronavirus lockdown.
Read more via ANSA
