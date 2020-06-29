Cancer sufferers in the UK struggling with panic and anxiety over loosening of restrictions

Signs at the entrance to the Emergency Department at Wexham Park Hospital near Slough, Britain. EPA-EFE/Steve Parsons / POOL

More than quarter of a million cancer sufferers have been struggling with panic and anxiety attacks during lockdown and are now facing new fears about the loosening of restrictions, research has revealed.

The study, by Macmillan Cancer Support, found fear levels among UK cancer sufferers have been so high that 270,0000 people have experienced panic or anxiety attacks or even suicidal thoughts because of coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, over half a million people with cancer have barely left their homes and around a fifth of them say they will stay indoors until a vaccine or effective treatment is widely available, regardless of recent changes to government shielding guidance, the charity found following a survey this month.

