Canada vows retaliation to Trump’s pledge to reimpose tariffs
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Canada pledged retaliation as tensions heightened between the close allies just weeks after a new continental trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada came into effect.
President Donald Trump on Thursday moved to reimpose 10% tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products to protect U.S. industry from a “surge” in imports, angering Ottawa and some U.S. business groups.
During a speech at a Whirlpool Corp washing machine factory in Ohio to tout his “America First” trade agenda, Trump said he signed a proclamation reimposing the “Section 232” national security tariffs. The step was “absolutely necessary to defend our aluminum industry,” he said.
