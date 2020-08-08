Canada vows retaliation to Trump’s pledge to reimpose tariffs

epa08588636 US President Donald J. Trump departs after speaking at the Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant in Clyde, Ohio, USA, 06 August 2020. Ohio Governor DeWine on 06 August 2020 announced he was tested positive for coronavirus, shortly before he was scheduled to meet US President Trump. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAXWELL

Canada pledged retaliation as tensions heightened between the close allies just weeks after a new continental trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada came into effect.

President Donald Trump on Thursday moved to reimpose 10% tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products to protect U.S. industry from a “surge” in imports, angering Ottawa and some U.S. business groups.

During a speech at a Whirlpool Corp washing machine factory in Ohio to tout his “America First” trade agenda, Trump said he signed a proclamation reimposing the “Section 232” national security tariffs. The step was “absolutely necessary to defend our aluminum industry,” he said.

