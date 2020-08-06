Canada signs deals with Pfizer, Moderna for experimental COVID-19 vaccine

6th August 2020

A model of COVID-19, known as coronavirus. EPA-EFE/SAUL LOEB / POOL

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Canada has signed separate deals with Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc to supply millions of doses of their experimental coronavirus vaccines, a top official announced.

Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Ottawa was “very, very intensely negotiating” multiple deals with a number of other potential domestic and international vaccine suppliers, but did not give details.

There are no approved vaccines for COVID-19, but 19 vaccines are being tested in humans around the world.

“We all want a silver bullet but unfortunately that’s not the case,” Anand told a news conference. Other measures would be needed, such as buying more protective equipment and investing in medicines to alleviate the symptoms of sufferers.

Moderna will provide its mRNA-1273 vaccine candidate. Pfizer – working with German biotech firm BioNTech SE – said separately it planned deliveries of the BNT162 mRNA-based vaccine candidate over the course of 2021.

The deals open a new front in Canada’s vaccine push. The federal government has funded several local projects, including one by Quebec’s Medicago that is in an early stage trial. It has also approved a local trial for a leading Chinese candidate, from CanSino Biologics.

All potential vaccines will require Health Canada regulatory approval, Anand said, adding that her ministry was procuring the equipment supplies needed to perform the final manufacturing and packaging in Canada.

“Any potential vaccine candidate will take time to develop, properly test, mass manufacture and properly distribute,” she said, declining to say how much the deals were worth.

Separately, Moderna said smaller volume agreements had been priced in the range of $32 U.S. to $37 per dose while larger volume agreements would be priced lower.

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said Ottawa was investing C$56 million ($42 million) to support clinical trials by VBI Vaccines Inc.

s2.reutersmedia.net

 

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Lebanon’s financial capacity ‘very limited’, economy minister says after blast

6th August 2020

Canada signs deals with Pfizer, Moderna for experimental COVID-19 vaccine

6th August 2020

Philippines records most coronavirus cases in East Asia after new surge

6th August 2020

Mexico nears 50,000 coronavirus deaths, with 829 new fatalities

6th August 2020

Australia’s Victoria state reports 471 new coronavirus cases

6th August 2020

Italy ups the ante in its plan to create a single broadband network

6th August 2020

U.S. sends first shipment of crude to Saudi Arabia in over a decade

6th August 2020

Russia reports more than 5,200 new coronavirus cases

6th August 2020

Biden to accept nomination remotely over virus fears

6th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: