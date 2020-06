Members of the Canadian Armed Forces assists at a formation from the Red Cross at a long-term care facility, Montreal, Canada. Staff shortages due to pre-existing conditions and COVID-19 coronavirus have made the long-term care situation worse, but reinforcements have arrived, with the Canadian Armed Forces answering Quebec's call for federal help to deal with outbreaks in nursing homes. EPA-EFE/Andre Pichette

Canada reached 100,000 cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

The province of Ontario announced another 190 cases a day after public health agency data showed 99,853 people had been diagnosed positive.

That pushed the country over the 100,000 mark and into 17th place on the global list.

