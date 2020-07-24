Canada announce 533 new Coronavirus cases
Canada on Friday announced 533 new cases of the novel coronavirus as well as seven new deaths.
The newly reported figures — which are tallied from federal and provincial health figures from across Canada — bring Canada’s total cases and death toll to 113,171 and 8,881, respectively.
Overall, 98,872 cases are considered recovered and more than 4.2 million tests have been conducted across Canada.
Global News – CA
