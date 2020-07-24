Canada announce 533 new Coronavirus cases

epa08392330 Members of the Canadian Armed Forces assists at a formation from the Red Cross at a long-term care facility, Montreal, Canada, 29 April 2020. Staff shortages due to pre-existing conditions and COVID-19 coronavirus have made the long-term care situation worse, but reinforcements have arrived, with the Canadian Armed Forces answering Quebec's call for federal help to deal with outbreaks in nursing homes. EPA-EFE/Andre Pichette

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Canada on Friday announced 533 new cases of the novel coronavirus as well as seven new deaths.

The newly reported figures — which are tallied from federal and provincial health figures from across Canada — bring Canada’s total cases and death toll to 113,171 and 8,881, respectively.

Overall, 98,872 cases are considered recovered and more than 4.2 million tests have been conducted across Canada.

Global News – CA

