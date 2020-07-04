Call to bring back conscription in Germany to fight extremism
Germany’s new parliamentary commissioner for the armed forces has urged the reintroduction of compulsory military service, saying far-right extremism was less likely to develop in an army of recruits than in a professional army.
In an interview with Funke Media Group published on Saturday, Eva Högl, a Social Democrat, said she considered it a “big mistake” that compulsory military service had been suspended in Germany in 2011.
It would do the army good if “a large part of society does its service for a while,” she told newspapers of the Funke Media Group. “That makes it difficult for far-right extremism to spread among the troops.”
In the interview, Högl said the problems in the Bundeswehr ranged from “far-right extremist comments to far-right extremist affiliations and activities.”
But she said that so far there were “no signs of an army existing within the army or an underground army.”
Högl’s remarks come after a slew of reports on far-right activities in Germany’s armed forces over the past year, most recently in the elite special forces unit KSK.
