Sat. Jul 4th, 2020

Call to bring back conscription in Germany to fight extremism

4th July 2020

Soldiers of the German army Bundeswehr wear face masks as they stand to attention at a mobile disinfectant production line on the premises of the Bundeswehr university in Neubiberg near Munich, Germany. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Germany’s new parliamentary commissioner for the armed forces has urged the reintroduction of compulsory military service, saying far-right extremism was less likely to develop in an army of recruits than in a professional army.

In an interview with Funke Media Group published on Saturday, Eva Högl, a Social Democrat, said she considered it a “big mistake” that compulsory military service had been suspended in Germany in 2011.

It would do the army good if “a large part of society does its service for a while,” she told newspapers of the Funke Media Group. “That makes it difficult for far-right extremism to spread among the troops.”

In the interview, Högl said the problems in the Bundeswehr ranged from “far-right extremist comments to far-right extremist affiliations and activities.”

But she said that so far there were “no signs of an army existing within the army or an underground army.”

Högl’s remarks come after a slew of reports on far-right activities in Germany’s armed forces over the past year, most recently in the elite special forces unit KSK.

 

Read more via DW

Tags:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: