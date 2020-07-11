Bus driver declared brain dead after attack by passengers who refused to wear face mask in France
A French bus driver declared brain dead after an attack by passengers who refused to wear face masks has died, according to his family.
Philippe Monguillot, 59, died in hospital on Friday, his daughter Marie told AFP. “We decided to let him go. The doctors were in favour and we were as well,” she said.
The Guardian writes that Monguillot was attacked in the south-western town of Bayonne on Sunday after he asked three passengers to wear masks – in line with coronavirus rules across France – and tried to check another man’s ticket.
Two men have been charged with attempted murder, two others with non-assistance to a person in danger and another with attempting to hide a suspect, the local prosecutor’s office said.
The two charged with attempted murder are aged 22 and 23. They were previously known to the police.
AFP / The Guardian
