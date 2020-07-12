Bulgaria’s president calls on ‘mafia’-style government to resign

Bulgarians shout slogans and hold the national flag during a protest in front of the Council of Ministers in Sofia, Bulgaria. Thousands of Bulgarians gathered in downtown Sofia in support of President Rumen Radev, who called for "cleansing of power confiscated by the mafia." . EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

Bulgarian President Ruman Radev urged for the country’s center-right government to step down on Saturday, accusing them of corruption and of having a “mafia character.”

In a nationally televised speech, Radev said the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s government was the only way to ease political tensions that have sparked mass protests across Bulgaria. He also called for the country’s chief prosecutor, Ivan Gechev, to step down.

“Bulgarians of different ages and political affiliations are demanding the restoration of the rule of law and basic civil freedoms that have been methodically violated over the last years,” he said.

“The anger is deep. It has been piling up for years and cannot be suppressed by fear and force,” Radev added.

His remarks came after a police raid on the president’s headquarters this week and the arrests of two of his aids on suspicion of influence peddling.

The country’s chief prosecutor had accused Radev of unconstitutional behavior and tweeted that the president violated judicial independence and was attempting to exert pressure on the prosecutor’s office.

