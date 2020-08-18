Bulgaria, Romania and Spanish regions on Malta’s amber travel list

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta has published the amber list, containing the names of countries from where travellers are required to present a negative swab test for Coronavirus upon landing.

The list comes into force as of midnight, on Friday 21 August 2020.

After that time, passengers arriving from the following countries:

Bulgaria

Romania

Spain (applies to passengers arriving from Barcelona, Girona and Madrid)

will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test before boarding flights to Malta.

Passengers who do not present this certificate can be asked to swab at the Malta International Airport or asked to self-quarantine in Malta upon arrival.￼

