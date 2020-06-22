Bruges mayor released from hospital after stabbing attack

A view of the main empty square Markt in Brugge, Belgium. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

The mayor of the Belgian city of Bruges, Dirk De fauw, has been released from hospital after surviving a knife attack.

De fauw was seriously injured on Saturday when he was stabbed by a man he now says he knew.

The 62-year-old mayor was taken to the hospital and had to undergo emergency surgery.

“I am convinced that he came to kill me. But why? I would very much like to know,” the mayor said on Sunday, according to local media outlet HLN.

The stabbing left a 14-centimeter (5.5-inch) gash in his neck which required 24 stitches and caused De fauw to lose a lot of blood, according to local media reports.

“I was lucky that it was a short knife,” De fauw said, adding that he was relieved to discharged from the hospital and be sent home to recover.

