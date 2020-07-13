Brother of Tottenham’s Aurier shot dead in France

epa08093132 Tottenham's Serge Aurier reacts after sc oring an own goal ,Norwich?s second, during the English Premier League match between Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich, Britain, 28 December 2019. EPA-EFE/Alan Walter EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications

The brother of Tottenham Hotspur’s Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier has been shot dead in France, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The brother, Christopher Aurier, was shot at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning in the southern French city of Toulouse, according to La Depeche, a French media outlet.

The suspected gunman fled the scene and is being sought by police, according to a French police source.

Serge Aurier, who is 27, joined Spurs in 2017 from French club Paris St-Germain.

In a message posted on Twitter, Tottenham said: “Everybody at the club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all.”

The Club is deeply saddened to confirm media reports that Serge Aurier’s brother passed away in the early hours of this morning. Everybody at the Club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all. pic.twitter.com/NVw0v9OWCR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 13, 2020

via Reuters / Tottenham Hotspur Twitter

