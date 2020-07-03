Britons would strongly back second lockdown if COVID-19 cases spike, poll reveals

Social distancing signs on Southend beach in Southend on Sea, Essex, Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britons would strongly back a second lockdown if coronavirus cases spike, according to a new poll for Sky News which reveals the country’s ongoing caution over the pandemic.

As most of the nation prepares to lift the lockdown in the coming weeks, starting with England on Saturday, more than eight in 10 people (83%) said they would back another shutdown if there is a second spike.

Almost eight in 10 (78%) said they would self-isolate for 14 days if asked by an NHS test and trace official, while 69% said they would even follow an instruction to self-isolate from a smartphone app.

This suggests that people want to be seen to comply with the rules even after almost four months of restrictions in place affecting everyone’s lives.

