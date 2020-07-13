Britons whose passports expire in the next year urged to apply for new one to prepare for post-Brexit travel

A copy of a blue British passport (L) which will come into use after Britain leaves the European Union, and the red EU British passport (R) . EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Millions of Britons whose passports are due to expire in the next year are being urged to apply for a new one now, as part of a stepping up of efforts to prepare for the end of the Brexit transition period.

Holidaymakers travelling to popular European destinations from Jan 1 will be required to have six months validity on their travel documents, which is likely to cause a stampede of renewals at UK passport offices.

It’s estimated that some five million UK citizens have passports which are valid for less than a year, meaning they should act now in order to travel in the new year.

Those who do not renew in time will “not be able to travel to most EU countries” as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

It comes as the Government today Monday launches a new £93 million public information campaign “The UK’s new start: let’s get going” to help Britons prepare for life outside the EU.

Adverts will be launched across television, radio and online, with key information also relayed by text message.

Read more via The Telegraph

Like this: Like Loading...

Related