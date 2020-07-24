British universities to ban house parties as part of social distancing rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

British universities are banning house parties and overnight stays as part of social distancing rules.

When students take up their places at university at the start of next academic year, social gatherings of any kind will not be permitted in halls of residence and guests will be barred from entry.

Last month, Universities UK (UUK), an advocacy organisation, announced a series of proposals for easing out of lockdown safely on campuses.

This included grouping university students into “bubbles” to live and study together in a bid to limit the transmission of coronavirus.

The arrangement will see students divided into groups of students from the same course as them and allocated the same hall of residence as the others in their group.

Students taking up places at university for the first time this autumn are likely to be greeted by a “virtual” freshers’ week, largely online lectures and one-way systems across campus.

Read more via The Telegraph

Like this: Like Loading...

Related