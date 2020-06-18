WWII British singer Dame Vera Lynn dies aged 103

Dame Vera Lynn reacts during an interview outside the Churchill War Rooms, in London, England, Britain, on 20 August 2010. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Singer Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103, her family have said. Lynn was considered a national institution in the UK for her moral boosting role in WWII.

A statement said: “The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103.

“Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family.”

Vera Lynn was considered the British Forces sweetheart during WWII with her traditional music that was enormously popular during the war.

She remained one of the country’s most potent symbols of resilience and hope.

With songs such as We’ll Meet Again and The White Cliffs of Dover, she inspired both troops abroad and civilians at home during World War Two.

As Britain’s cities came under attack, her wistful songs, with their messages of yearning and optimism, were heard in millions of British homes.

In 1976 Lynn was made a dame and in 2000 she was named as the Briton who best exemplified the spirit of the 20th Century.

A great friend of another wartime idol, the Queen Mother, Dame Vera made her last public singing performance in front of her in 1995.

In a televised address because of the coronavirus pandemic in April, the Queen evoked Dame Vera’s wartime message, assuring families and friends who were separated during the coronavirus pandemic: “We will meet again.”

Read more via BBC

