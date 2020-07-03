British PM says country is through the worst of COVID-19, but warns ‘let’s not blow it now, folks’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Boris Johnson has said the UK is “very much through the worst” of the coronavirus pandemic, but warned: “Let’s not blow it now, folks.”

Speaking ahead of a significant easing of the COVID-19 lockdown coming into effect in England tomorrow, Boris Johnson urged Britons to “enjoy summer sensibly”.

Pubs, bars and restaurants will be able to welcome customers for the first time in more than three months.

Hairdressers and barbers will also reopen, as will hotels, leisure facilities and tourist attractions.

The move represents the largest relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions since the lockdown was introduced in March.

The PM told LBC: “Tomorrow we come to step three of the plan that I set out on 10 May, that everybody, I think, has understood, or huge numbers of people have understood and followed very carefully and very closely.

“And it’s because people stuck to that plan that we’re now able to carefully and cautiously open up hospitality tomorrow.”

“And my message is really for people to enjoy summer sensibly and make sure that it all works.”

Amid worries that large numbers of people could head out as they are off work, Mr Johnson said reopening pubs on a Monday rather than a Saturday would have made “no difference”.

Johnson added “we’re making progress, we aimed for 4 July, we wanted to set ourselves a target, we think we’re in good shape but my message is let’s not blow it.”

Read more via Sky News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related