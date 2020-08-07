British Government threatens to use ‘maritime assets’ to deter migrants

7th August 2020

A UK border force ship off Kent, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The British government has threatened to deploy “maritime assets”, reported to include the Royal Navy, to stem the growing number of migrants trying to cross the English Channel.

Sources told Sky News the response may be scaled up after a record 235 people in 17 boats were intercepted trying to land on the Kent coast on Thursday.

As more migrant boats were intercepted in the Channel on Friday morning, Chancellor Rishi Sunak told Sky News he is “frustrated” about the situation.

Government sources confirmed to Sky News that the Home Office is “looking at what maritime assets” it may need to deal with the issue.

Reports in several newspapers said the Navy could be sent in to turn back migrant boats but the government has tried to downplay this.

Read more via Sky News

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Photo Story: Dinosaur remains found in Burgos

7th August 2020

Lebanese president says blast probe looking into external interference among possible causes

7th August 2020

British Airways makes progress with job cuts

7th August 2020

British Government threatens to use ‘maritime assets’ to deter migrants

7th August 2020

Poland reports record new coronavirus infections

7th August 2020

India suffers record jump in COVID-19 cases to pass 2 mln

7th August 2020

Israel institute to start COVID-19 vaccine trials in humans soon

7th August 2020

Hong Kong to offer free coronavirus testing for all residents

7th August 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Friday 7th August 2020

7th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: