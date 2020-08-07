British Government threatens to use ‘maritime assets’ to deter migrants

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The British government has threatened to deploy “maritime assets”, reported to include the Royal Navy, to stem the growing number of migrants trying to cross the English Channel.

Sources told Sky News the response may be scaled up after a record 235 people in 17 boats were intercepted trying to land on the Kent coast on Thursday.

As more migrant boats were intercepted in the Channel on Friday morning, Chancellor Rishi Sunak told Sky News he is “frustrated” about the situation.

Government sources confirmed to Sky News that the Home Office is “looking at what maritime assets” it may need to deal with the issue.

Reports in several newspapers said the Navy could be sent in to turn back migrant boats but the government has tried to downplay this.

Read more via Sky News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related