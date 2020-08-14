British government strengthens borders, and eases internal lockdown measures

Passengers arrive at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, 30 July 2020. The UK government has continued to back its support for a fourteen day quarantine on travellers from Spain. Meanwhile British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that there are signs of a second wave of Coronavirus occurring in Europe. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

The British government has announced that it will be introducing new measures to ease the lockdown as he announced that plans for wedding receptions, sporting events and indoor performances will resume.

The Telegraph reports that Boris Johnson said the changes will allow people to get back to more of the things they have missed since the health crisis began after rising infection rates appeared to have “levelled off”.

The British government also introduced tougher penalties for repeatedly failing to wear face masks in public places. In fact fines will double each time someone is found in breach of the rules, up until a maximum of £3,200.

At the same time, the British government introduced more restrictive measures at the borders, introducing quarantine to a number of countries where the situation is deemed as being risky.

The Telegraph

