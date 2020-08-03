British government says ready to act if virus spreads in London

3rd August 2020

Shoppers in Oxford Street, Central London, Britain. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

The government will act if the coronavirus spreads through London as it has done in other parts of Britain, junior business minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.

“If we see the virus spreading in a particular way in London, as we’ve seen in Manchester and West Yorkshire where it’s spreading through people coming into another person’s home, then we will discuss that… and we will not hesitate to act,” he told LBC radio.

