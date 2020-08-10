Britain’s COVID-19 daily infections rise to highest level since June

Beach goers soak up the sun at the beach in Southend, Essex, Britain.Authorities are fearful of a spike in Coronavirus infections with the large numbers of visitors to holiday hotspots. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain reported 1,062 new positive tests for coronavirus on Sunday, the highest daily rise in new COVID-19 infections since late June, at a time of new local lockdowns in some areas and worries over a second wave of infections.

Official data showed 1,062 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, going over the 1,000 new daily cases mark for the first time since June, and 304 higher than the 758 new cases reported on Saturday.

