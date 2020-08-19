Britain to bring in mass testing for coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain is planning to bring in population-wide mass testing for coronavirus to help control the pandemic, said health minister Matt Hancock on Wednesday.

“This is a really, really important drive that we have across government to bring in mass testing, population-wide testing,” Hancock told BBC radio.

“We’ll ramp it up, certainly over the remainder of this year.”

Coronavirus tests are to be carried out on more people to get a better idea of how many are infected at any one time.

The Office for National Statistics’ Infection Survey will test 150,000 people a fortnight in England by October, up from 28,000 now.

The survey is separate from the mass testing programme of people with symptoms, as it aims to take a random sample of the general population.

More data will also be gathered in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The survey aims to help the government identify emerging outbreaks and stamp them out.

The infection survey is the most accurate indicator of infection levels in the community.

Read more via BBC

Like this: Like Loading...