Britain commemorates 75 years since VJ Day

A handout photo made available by the RAF of Piccadilly Circus screens displaying VJ Day 75 Imagery, in London, Britain, 15 August 2020.

The Armed Forces has lead the nation in commemorating the 75th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day and paying tribute to the enormous sacrifices of the Greatest Generation during the Second World War.

A handout photo made available by the RAF shows Colour Sergeant Lil Bahadur Gurung playing the pipes in the uniform of 1 Royal Gurkha Rifles and is the lone piper at the VJ Day 75 Commemorations held at the National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas, Staffordshire, Britain, 15 August 2020. EPA-EFE/Sgt Graham Taylor RAF HANDOUT CROWN COPYRIGHT HANDOUT

The Royal British Legion is hosting veterans of the Far East campaign for the National Service of Remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall join Second World War veterans, their carers and their families to pay tribute to all those who fell during the Far East campaign.

The Prime Minister, the Secretary of State for Defence and the Chief of the Defence Staff are also be in attendance. All three services of the Armed Forces are represented. Personnel from HMS Prince of Wales will represent the Royal Navy and personnel from British Army regiments and units associated with the Far East campaign arebe on parade.

The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment will provide music during the service.

The Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will fly over the ceremony.

The event, which has been adapted to ensure attendees can observe social distancing rules, will be broadcast live on BBC One.

