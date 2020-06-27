Bring sick kids for medical care during lockdown, British doctors appeal

epa08507672 A person receives a COVID-19 test in Broadmeadows after Victoria State Government Health and Human Services officials knock on doors to check if people have any symptoms of and would like a test, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 June 2020. The Australian Defence Force (ADF) and other states have been called in to help Victoria tackle its rising number of coronavirus cases. EPA-EFE/DANIEL POCKETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

With lockdown orders in place, parents may hesitate to take sick children to the doctor. But research by pediatricians in Britain concluded that if medical care is delayed – particularly when a child appears seriously ill – “the unintended consequences of the lockdown will do more harm and claim more children’s lives than COVID-19.”

Among nearly 2,500 pediatricians surveyed for the study published on Thursday in Archives of Disease in Childhood, one in three said they had dealt with medical emergencies in children who probably would have sought medical care before becoming so ill were it not for the pandemic. Children with diabetes were most often involved, but also those with life threatening blood infections and cancer, survey responses indicated.

Reuters

