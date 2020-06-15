Brexit negotiations stall as both sides agree that new momentum was required

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain and the European Union agreed on Monday that new momentum was required in talks on their future ties, supporting plans to intensify the negotiations that have all but stalled and to work hard “to deliver a relationship”.

In a joint statement, the two sides said: “The parties agreed nevertheless that new momentum was required. They supported the plans agreed by chief negotiators to intensify the talks in July and to create the most conducive conditions for concluding and ratifying a deal before the end of 2020.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, earlier today by videoconference to take stock of progress with the aim of agreeing actions to move forward in negotiations on the future relationship.

The Parties noted the UK’s decision not to request any extension to the transition period. The transition period will therefore end on 31 December 2020, in line with the provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement.

“This should include, if possible, finding an early understanding on the principles underlying any agreement.”

