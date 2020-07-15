Brazil’s President again tests positive for coronavirus
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro again tested positive for coronavirus, CNN Brasil reported on Wednesday, suggesting the right-wing leader has yet to recover from his initial diagnosis announced a week ago.
Since becoming ill with COVID-19, Bolsonaro has said he remains in good health and earlier this week said he would resume his normal work schedule if he tested negative.
