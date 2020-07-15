Brazil’s President again tests positive for coronavirus

epa08537548 The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, appears at one of the entrances of the Palacio do Alvorada, in Brasilia, Brazil, 09 July 2020. Bolsonaro is working from his official residence in Brasilia, where he begins serving two weeks of quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro again tested positive for coronavirus, CNN Brasil reported on Wednesday, suggesting the right-wing leader has yet to recover from his initial diagnosis announced a week ago.

Since becoming ill with COVID-19, Bolsonaro has said he remains in good health and earlier this week said he would resume his normal work schedule if he tested negative.

CNN Brasil

