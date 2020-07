Maria Paula Moraes hugs her 82-year-old father through a 'hug curtain', in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil, 02 July 2020. Hug Curtains became a valid alternative for social distancing measures, during the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Brazil registered 42,223 additional coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday, bringing the total tally to 1,539,081, the second-worst outbreak in the world behind the United States.

The number of coronavirus deaths rose by 1,290 to 63,174, according to the ministry.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related