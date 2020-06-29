Brazil records over 30,000 new cases
Brazil recorded 30,476 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 552 additional deaths, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.
The nation has now registered 1,344,143 total confirmed cases of the virus and 57,622 deaths.
Dozens of people on Sunday participated in a march against the President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, on Copacabana beach, Brazil.
The protest is part of the events called by the social networks with the hashtag #StopBolsonaroMundial, in which the resignation of the head of state was requested and condemned his denialist policy against the pandemic was criticized.
