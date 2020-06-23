Brazil demonstrators call for end to Covid restrictions despite surge in deaths

epa08501065 Supporters of the Brazilian President demonstrate in his support and against the Federal Supreme Court, in Brasilia, Brazil, 21 June 2020. EPA-EFE/Myke Sena

Supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro took the streets of Sao Paulo to call for an end to the coronavirus restrictions and the resumption of economic activities even as Brazil passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths.

Demonstrators drapped in Brazilian flags gathered in one of Sao Paulo’s main avenue to show their support of Bolsonaro, who has shunned social distancing during the pandemic and called it a job-killing measure more dangerous than the virus itself.

Brazil, the world’s No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already grappling with more than 1 million cases, rising political instability and a crippled economy.

The country now has a total of 1,085,038 confirmed cases and 50,617 deaths, up from 49,976 on Saturday (June 20), the Health Ministry said. Experts say the true numbers are a lot higher because of a lack of widespread testing.

Since first arriving in the country, the virus’ rapid spread has eroded support for Bolsonaro, sometimes called the “Tropical Trump,” and has raised fears of economic collapse after years of anemic growth.

via Reuters

