Brazil death toll from COVID-19 rises to 97,256

6th August 2020

Julio Cesar Ramos (L) and his cousin Eduardo Magela (R) attend the funeral of Ivanilde Maria das Dores, Ramos' mother, who died after contracting COVID-19, at Campo da Esperanca Cemetery in Brasilia, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Andre Sousa Borges

Brazil reported 57,152 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,437 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Brazil has registered 2,859,073 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 97,256, according to ministry data, in the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States.

